Nwam LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $523,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 66.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 50,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,918. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

