Nwam LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.5% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.84. 829,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,738. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $260.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.78 and its 200-day moving average is $233.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

