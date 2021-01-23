Nwam LLC Sells 10,058 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Facebook by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,560,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average of $266.23. The company has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

