Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 7,144 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.30.

CMI stock opened at $247.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.13 and a 200-day moving average of $215.33. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

