Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 5,231 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 526.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.73. The firm has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

