Nwam LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

