Nwam LLC Makes New $929,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.29 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $126.19 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.31.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

