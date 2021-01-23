Nwam LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $283.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

