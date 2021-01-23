Nwam LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,908,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after acquiring an additional 373,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after acquiring an additional 352,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after acquiring an additional 185,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $94.06. 1,693,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,572. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.09.

