Nwam LLC Invests $4.04 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 503,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $103.29. The company had a trading volume of 460,505 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

