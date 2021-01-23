Nwam LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after buying an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,030,000 after buying an additional 51,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.24 and a 200 day moving average of $179.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

