Nwam LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 24,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.61.

ISRG traded down $54.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $744.08. 1,760,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,052. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $791.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $721.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

