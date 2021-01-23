Nwam LLC Buys 13,765 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after acquiring an additional 570,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $101.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,561,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,541. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $101.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

