Nwam LLC Acquires 387 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

IWD traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $140.27. 1,976,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,760. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $142.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

