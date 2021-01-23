NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $1.13. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,337,613 shares trading hands.

NVA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Firstegy cut NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.74.

The company has a market capitalization of C$243.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.84.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$105.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

