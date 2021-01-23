Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.54

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $12.99. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 17,305 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NKG)
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
