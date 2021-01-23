Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.54

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $12.99. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 17,305 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.