NuShares Price Down 43.3% This Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $331.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008998 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,831,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,730,169 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

