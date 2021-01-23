NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after buying an additional 105,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after buying an additional 250,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after buying an additional 106,990 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 595,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after buying an additional 99,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

