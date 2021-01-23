Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.7% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.65. 736,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,026. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $153.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day moving average of $124.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

