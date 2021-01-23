Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $824,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,954 shares of company stock worth $164,650,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.99. 3,820,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,295. The company has a market cap of $327.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

