Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $32,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

PAYX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.87. 1,730,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,828 shares of company stock worth $19,630,435. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.