Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.72.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,624.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

