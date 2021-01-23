Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in General Electric by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in General Electric by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 50,228,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,502,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

