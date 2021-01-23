Northside Capital Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4,753.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 96.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.86. 2,673,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,581. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.08, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. 140166 upped their target price on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

