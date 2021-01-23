Northside Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northside Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

