Northside Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.3% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,874,000 after acquiring an additional 71,834 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,136. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.