Northside Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Northside Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the quarter. TCW Strategic Income Fund accounts for approximately 2.2% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 32.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 258,184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 45.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 39,187 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth $167,000. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 64,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,318. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

