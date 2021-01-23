Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $110.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $94.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

