Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.18

Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $14.20. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 22,077 shares.

NTIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $130.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

