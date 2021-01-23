Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) (CVE:SUP)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 109,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 65,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$64.95 million and a P/E ratio of -41.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.60.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) (CVE:SUP)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and QuÃ©bec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central QuÃ©bec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that covers an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

