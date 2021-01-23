Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $28.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JWN traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.37. 2,577,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,481. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

