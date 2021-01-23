Nord Finance (NORD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Nord Finance has a market cap of $1.93 million and $1.28 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00012014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00054682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00126230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077692 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00282267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039793 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 504,708 coins.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

Nord Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.