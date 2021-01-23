Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.17. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Noranda Income Fund from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.17.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

