Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples' Republic of China. "

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE NOAH opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.46. Noah has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $126.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Noah will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Noah by 14.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Noah by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

