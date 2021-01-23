Niobio Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $45,339.81 and $6.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 166.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

