NIO (NYSE:NIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth about $101,856,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth about $84,880,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth about $35,650,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth about $32,437,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth about $30,343,000.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

