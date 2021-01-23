Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.49

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 76149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NJDCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nidec in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Nidec Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

