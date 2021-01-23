NextCapital Advisers Inc. Purchases 246,352 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,931,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 28.6% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,094,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

