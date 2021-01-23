Newfound Research LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 535.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hershey by 172.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after buying an additional 797,162 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 50.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Hershey by 312.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after buying an additional 287,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 34.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,139,781. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.89.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.