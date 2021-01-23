Newfound Research LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 221.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 0.3% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

