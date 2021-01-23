Newfound Research LLC Purchases 74 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $225.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.92.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $3,634,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

