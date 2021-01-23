Newfound Research LLC Purchases 144 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 184.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX stock opened at $492.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.67 and its 200-day moving average is $420.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $516.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

