Newfound Research LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.