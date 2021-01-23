Newfound Research LLC Invests $145,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 0.4% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.97.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.66. 703,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,439. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $211.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.