Newfound Research LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 231.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

APD opened at $283.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

