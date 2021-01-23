Newfound Research LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 275.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 0.3% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $139.35. 4,012,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,259. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

