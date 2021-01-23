Newfound Research LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 173.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

TYL stock opened at $424.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $466.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.