Newfound Research LLC Has $102,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 155.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $896.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $892.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $846.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $951.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.28 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

