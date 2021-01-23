Newfound Research LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 253.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.35.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

