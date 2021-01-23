Newfound Research LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 316.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $362.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.11 and its 200 day moving average is $357.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.